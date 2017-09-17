Oh boy, this has the potential of being a nightmare afternoon for Everton. Manchester United, despite their disappointing draw at Stoke City last weekend, remains in the midst of a tear. They are top of the table, have the top attack (12 goals scored) in England’s top tier as well as the best defense (two goals allowed). Meanwhile, the boys in blue have scored just twice, the second-worst record behind the pitiful forward play of bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace.

But the headline for this one is a reunion of two players with their former employers. Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time since the club legend left United in the summer. And Romelu Lukaku gets to terrorize the Everton backline for the first time since he made the move to the Red Devils.

Everton are losers of three straight in all competitions. Manchester United haven’t lost since the preseason. The Blues have not beaten the Reds since April 26, 2015. The clubs drew both meetings last season.

Match Details

Date and start time: Sunday, September 14th at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m ET / 4 p.m. BST

Stadium: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Capacity: 75,643

Weather: 60°F/16°C, overcast, 43% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League - United Kingdom

Radio: Everton Match Centre, SiriusXM FC, BBC Radio 5

Live stream: Sky Go, NOW TV, fuboTV, NBC Live Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Starting XI - Pickford; Baines, Jagielka, Williams, Keane, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies; Sigurdsson; Rooney

Bench - Stekelenburg, Ramirez, Mirallas, Klaassen, Besic, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate

Manchester United

Starting XI - De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Bench - Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Martial