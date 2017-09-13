Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton prepare for Atalanta and the Europa League

Just one more day and Everton finally get a chance to put the last two tough Premier League losses behind them and focus, for an afternoon at least, on the Europa League. The trip to Atalanta is a tough opener, but if the Blues can even nab a point from the matchup, it would be a solid road result. That said, they will certainly be expecting all three points on Thursday.
In case you missed it
FIFA 18 Ratings: Everton players receive their grades
Most Blues first teamers are available, but not quite all.
Everton squad value belies long and winding road to the top
Club needs to match off-pitch prowess with on-pitch results.
Tom Davies getting by with a little help from his friends
Everton youngster seeks an even better season than last year.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites
Scouting Report: Atalanta - EvertonFC.com
The club's website previews Everton's upcoming Europa League opponent.
Royal Blue podcast: We need to talk about Kevin - Liverpool Echo
The Liverpool Echo's staff discusses all the current Everton news.
Three Everton players who could make a massive statement against Atalanta - HITC
Everton kick off the Europa League group stage with a match against the Italian side this week.
Koeman's Everton start below average, but time to turn it around - Liverpool Echo
How does Koeman's start match up to previous Everton managers?
Everton FC facing huge problem after glaring omission in transfer market - Daily Post
The Blues brought in nine new players but should there have been more?
What and How to Watch
MLS: Atlanta United vs. New England Revolution, 7 p.m. ET, fuboTV
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United, 10 p.m. ET, fuboTV
NASL: Indy Eleven vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, beIN Sport
Men’s College Soccer: William & Mary vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Indiana vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET, BTN
Loyola vs. Bradley, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 9:30 p.m. ET, BTN
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45 p.m., FS1
Real Madrid vs. APOEL, 2:45 p.m. ET, fuboTV
Feyenoord vs. Manchester City, 2:45 p.m. ET, fuboTV
RB Leipzig vs. Monaco, 2:45 p.m. ET, fuboTV
Liverpool vs. Sevilla, 2:45 p.m. ET, fuboTV
