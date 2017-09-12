Tom Davies getting by with a little help from his friends

Widely considered the most promising of Everton Football Club’s many youth players, Tom Davies is coming off a breakthrough season in 2016-17 that saw him take Goodison Park by storm.

This season, though, it’s been a bit of a slow start for the blonde-haired midfielder with the short socks. The Blues went out and acquired no less than three players who theoretically excel in Davies’ favored positions - Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney, and Davy Klaassen.

Davies is undeterred, instead using the opportunity to better himself, on and off the pitch.

I am always looking at the other lads to see how I can improve. I did it a lot last season as well – and now I can pick up even more from the players who have come in, like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne (Rooney) and Davy Klaassen. They all have elements to their games I can learn from and try to add to my game, be it types of movement, different techniques, or positions on the pitch. I have a lot to learn. I am still very young and my talent is quite raw, so I am just picking up little parts of the game I have not previously been told about or noticed. I can pick them up from these players. The squad is good in that way – and there are a lot of senior players who you can always speak to. They do help me out a lot, really. I have been quite lucky with the squad I have come into. Without their help it would have been tough for me, so I am grateful to them. EvertonFC

With Everton in four competitions - at present - Tom Davies’ skill and exuberance will be needed more than ever. Ronald Koeman relied on him heavily last season, and would surely like to do so again. After a barnstorming debut for the England U21s earlier this month, Goodison Park’s favorite son is ready to kick on.