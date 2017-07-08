United go public, announce Lukaku transfer fee agreed with Everton

We went to bed last night hearing that there would be an early announcement this morning by Manchester United regarding Romelu Lukaku as they sought to get the edge over Chelsea who were making a desperate last minute bid for the player too.

As promised, the United Twitter account delivered bright and early this morning with the proclamation.

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

As of late Friday night, the rumour was United had agreed to sweeten the deal with Everton after Chelsea had entered the bidding war, by adding a further £5m plus waiving any fees for Wayne Rooney.

... (2/2) crucial to smoother negotiation between United and Everton compared to Chelsea and Everton. Very surprising if not United now. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 7, 2017

Lukaku is currently in Los Angeles training with Paul Pogba, and is expected to meet up with his new teammates on Sunday as United fly out for their preseason training. Word has it that he conducted his medical out there as well.

Earlier this week, reports circulated that he had stayed back in the USA with Everton’s permission, but that story later changed to one that the player was holding out for a move and had refused to return to Finch Farm.

To add another twist to this sensational saga was celebrity gossip website TMZ also going public in the early hours of Saturday morning saying that Lukaku had been “arrested” for causing a public disturbance.

Upon further investigation, it turns out that the player had received a citation on July 2nd after police were called out six times to the Beverly Hills home he was hosting a party at.

His pal Pogba later announced the arrival of the player on his Instagram as well with this cringe-worthy video, which at some level should tell you that Lukaku was always headed to United despite all the Chelsea talk.