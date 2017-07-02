Sandro set to be confirmed tomorrow

Is this finally the end of the Sandro Ramirez to Everton saga that we’ve been treated to this summer?

The Independent is reporting that the Spaniard will finally be officially transferred tomorrow when the release clause in his contract with Malaga kicks in on July 3rd. At that point the La Liga outfit are powerless to stop the player leaving, which has been the rumoured reason why the transfer has not gone through yet.

Tomorrow is also the day that players will start reporting back to USM Finch Farm for training camp, though most players who were involved on international duty over the summer so far will come in later.

As of last week, there were reports coming out of Spain that the Sandro deal was only going to be completed after the player’s participation in the Under-21 European Championships concluded. Spain lost in the final to Germany on Friday.

While the desire to put off an announcement made sense from the player’s point of view, Everton would love to finally get this one across the line especially with the busy early summer schedule coming up due to the Europa League qualifiers they play later this month.

Earlier rumours of an ‘escape’ clause that would allow the player to leave after just one year in a four year deal have been quashed, with