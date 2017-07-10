Everton unveil away kit for 2017/18 season

It’s been a momentous week at Everton, with the departure of Romelu Lukaku, arrival of Wayne Rooney, and pre-season training getting underway. Housekeeping items go on, though, and with that comes additional new kits for the upcoming campaign.

Teased as potentially gray with an homage to Prince Rupert’s tower, the club unveiled the away threads today under the tagline #TogetherInspired.

A bit lighter gray than the teaser image originally posted, Dixie Dean’s likeness remains on the collar, and imagery of Prince Rupert’s Tower is invoked throughout. Everton posted a video of the kit in action, featuring the likes of Kevin Mirallas, Muhamed Besic, Mason Holgate, Phil Jagielka, Idrissa Gueye, and Ashley Williams. They also allowed supporters to participate in the jersey unveiling.

While perhaps not as good as last year’s away kits, these are certainly sharp enough, and look better in the video clip than the stock photos provided. The crest is particularly clean, and it’s interesting that the shorts will be a different shade of gray.

The kits will likely be worn at some point in the preseason. The first opportunity to see them during the Premier League campaign could be the away day to Manchester City on August 21st.

What do you think of the new kit, Evertonians?